Two Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

By PTI

JERUSALEM: At least two Israeli women security officers of Indian origin were killed in the unprecedented attack carried out by the Palestinian militant group Hamas earlier this month, official sources and people from the community confirmed on Sunday.

Lieutenant Or Moses, 22, a commander in the Home Front Command, from Ashdod and Inspector Kim Dokraker, a Border Police officer in the police's Central District, were killed in the attack on October 7, officials confirmed.

Both of them are said to have died on duty in combat.

According to officials, so far 286 army soldiers and 51 police officers have been killed in the conflict.

There could be more victims as Israel continues to confirm the identity of the dead and search for those missing or possibly kidnapped, several community members told PTI.

One young woman from the community, Shahaf Talker managed to survive the attack with her friend, according to her grandfather.

She is still in shock and unable to speak because of the mental agony, the grandfather Yaacov Talker, who migrated from Mumbai at the age of 11 in 1963, said.

"Early today Shahaf went to the funeral of some of her friends who were killed in the massacre that happened at the rave music party where about 270 youngsters were killed in mass killings carried out by Hamas after infiltrating Israeli territory," said Yaacov who now lives in Petah Tikva, a town in northern Israel.

She felt sorry for the victims of the attack by Hamas militants.

Yaacov said that it has been very difficult the past week to deal with the trauma she went through.

Sheeja Anand, a caregiver from Kerala who was injured in the attack, is now stable, sources said.

The caregiver suffered injuries in her hands and leg in the rocket attack on October 7 in the northern Israeli city of Ashkelon.

She was immediately provided treatment at a nearby hospital.

