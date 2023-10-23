Home World

Iraq condemns attacks on bases hosting US forces

Since Wednesday, at least five rocket and drone attacks have targeted three Iraqi military bases where American troops are stationed as part of the international coalition set up to fight the Islamic

Published: 23rd October 2023 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Iraq_Israel_Gaza

A Palestinian man carries a boy after he was treated for a head injury at the hospital, following an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Monday condemned as "unacceptable" attacks against bases on its territory housing US forces, which have multiplied since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

Since Wednesday, at least five rocket and drone attacks have targeted three Iraqi military bases where American troops are stationed as part of the international coalition set up to fight the Islamic State group.

"The attacks that target Iraqi bases that house advisers from the international coalition in Iraq are unacceptable," Iraq's military spokesman Yahya Rasool said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani had "directed all the security services to... pursue the elements responsible for these attacks", he added.

Most of the attacks have been claimed by a group called "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" on Telegram channels affiliated with Shiite factions loyal to Iran, the sworn enemy of Israel.

Militants from the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas poured into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said on Monday that more than 5,000 people, mainly civilians, have been killed in Israel's retaliatory bombardment of the Palestinian territory. Its death toll includes more than 2,000 children.

Without directly mentioning the attacks on the Iraqi bases, the United States, a close Israeli ally, on Friday ordered the evacuation of all non-essential staff from its embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Arbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Iraqi government is supported by pro-Iran parties and has repeatedly condemned Israel's strikes on Gaza in retaliation for the October 7 attacks.

But Baghdad needs to preserve its relations with the United States, which has 2,500 troops deployed on Iraqi soil to advise and train the Iraqi army.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iraq IsraelHamas war US

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp