FLOTUS Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but US President Biden's results negative so far

Published: 05th September 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One for departure at Gainesville Regional Airport in Florida, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: First lady of the United States Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms, her spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

Jill Biden will remain at the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.

The first lady had planned to start the new school year Tuesday at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English and writing. Due to her condition, she was working with school officials to arrange substitute teachers for her classes, Alexander said.

The first lady had travelled with her husband to Florida on Saturday to inspect the damage from Hurricane Idalia. President Biden then spent part of the Labor Day weekend at the Delaware beach house before travelling Monday to a union event in Philadelphia and then back to the White House.

The Bidens both contracted COVID previously, last summer.

