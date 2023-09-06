Home World

Will only agree to India trade deal approach that works for UK, says PM Rishi Sunak

The British Indian leader described India as an "indispensable partner" of the UK across all spheres of bilateral cooperation, which he is keen to strengthen further.

Published: 06th September 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rishi Sunak to attend Climate Summit

FILE - An image of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The free trade agreement (FTA) talks with India are "progressing" and Britain will only agree to a pact that works for the whole of the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his ministers.

Ahead of his first visit to India as UK Prime Minister to attend the G20 World Leaders' Summit in New Delhi later this week, Sunak updated his top team on the ongoing trade talks, which have completed 12 rounds of negotiations, during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The British Indian leader described India as an "indispensable partner" of the UK across all spheres of bilateral cooperation, which he is keen to strengthen further.

"He said negotiations around a free trade deal were progressing and that he would only agree to an approach which worked for the whole of the UK," notes a Downing Street readout of the Cabinet meeting.

"The Prime Minister said India was an indispensable partner of the UK, both economically and in addressing the global challenges all democracies are facing. He said we must now strengthen the UK-India relationship," it said.

ALSO READ | UK-India trade deal: Sunak faces conflict of interest over wife's Infosys shares

UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who has returned from a visit to India after talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal last month, also updated the UK Cabinet on the FTA negotiations, saying that "India is already one of the UK's largest trading partners, with a relationship worth GBP 36 billion a year."

"The Prime Minister concluded Cabinet by setting out his desire to use our growing relationship in trade, defence, and technology to build a lasting and deep partnership with India which benefits the people of the UK for decades to come," Downing Street said.

The 43-year-old leader is expected to receive a grand welcome when he arrives in New Delhi, with bilateral talks expected with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the course of his stay.

While the details of the visit are yet to be confirmed by Downing Street, some UK media reports have indicated that a sightseeing visit to Humayan's Tomb is expected to be on the agenda for Sunak and wife Akshata Murty.

ALSO READ | India eyes UK, EU, Canada trade pacts to penetrate into Western markets

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK India trade free trade agreement UK-India FTA UK-India trade Rishi Sunak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp