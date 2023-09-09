Home World

India ready to offer all possible assistance to earthquake-hit Morocco: Prime Minister Modi

Modi began his opening remarks at the G20 summit by offering condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

Published: 09th September 2023

People take shelter and check for news on their mobile phones after an earthquake in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an earthquake in Morocco and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to the country in this difficult time.

A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday killed more than 600 people.

"In this difficult hour the entire world community is with Morocco and we are ready to offer them all possible assistance," he said.

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged.

Modi had earlier said on X, "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

