20,000 people feared dead in Libya floods, says officials
The two rival governments in Libya are coordinating the relief efforts for flood victims.
Published: 14th September 2023 02:08 PM | Last Updated: 14th September 2023 02:08 PM | A+A A-
20,000 people are feared dead in the recent flooding in Libya, officials said. The Mayor of the Eastern Libya Port city of Derna estimates between 18,000 and 20,000 people have died in the flooding. The UN authorities said the two rival governments in Libya are coordinating the relief efforts for flood victims.
(This is a developing story)