20,000 people feared dead in Libya floods, says officials

By Online Desk

20,000 people are feared dead in the recent flooding in Libya, officials said. The Mayor of the Eastern Libya Port city of Derna estimates between 18,000 and 20,000 people have died in the flooding. The UN authorities said the two rival governments in Libya are coordinating the relief efforts for flood victims.

(This is a developing story)

