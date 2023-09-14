Home World

20,000 people feared dead in Libya floods, says officials

The two rival governments in Libya are coordinating the relief efforts for flood victims.

Published: 14th September 2023 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Libya floods

Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

20,000 people are feared dead in the recent flooding in Libya, officials said. The Mayor of the Eastern Libya Port city of Derna estimates between 18,000 and 20,000 people have died in the flooding. The UN authorities said the two rival governments in Libya are coordinating the relief efforts for flood victims.

(This is a developing story)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Libya floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp