Canadian PM Trudeau says he spoke with Modi about concerns in India

NEW DELHI: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, on the sidelines of the UNGA, in New York said that he had a direct and frank conversation, with the Prime Minister (Modi), in which I shared my concerns in no uncertain terms...

“We call upon the government of India to take seriously this matter and to work with us to shed full transparency and ensure accountability and justice in this matter. We are a country of the rule of law. We are going to continue to do the work necessary to keep Canadians safe and to uphold our values and the international rules-based order. That's our focus right now,” he said.

He also said that Canada had a rigorous justice system and they take the safety of Canadians as a priority.

“Canada has a rigorous and independent justice system, that we trust, to follow through the processes, we will ensure that those processes are strictly, abided by and respected. In terms of safety in Canada and the safety of Canadians, we always take the safety of Canadians extremely seriously, whether at home or overseas, I can assure everyone that Canada is a safe country. I continue to call, for calm, and for Canadians to remain true to who we are, open, respectful, grounded in, respect and trust in our institutions and, our law enforcement and justice systems,” he added.

Trudeau also said that there was no question that India was a country of growing importance.

“India is a country that we need to continue to work with not just in a region but around the world and we are not looking to provoke or cause problems but we are unequivocal about the importance of the rule of law and unequivocal about of the importance of protecting Canadians and standing up for values. That's why, we call upon the govt of India to work with us to establish processes to uncover the truth of the matter and to allow justice and accountability to be served" he added.

