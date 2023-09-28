Home World

Armenia joining ICC would be 'extremely hostile': Kremlin

Published: 28th September 2023 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

A protestor holds a crossed-out portrait of Armenia's PM Nikol Pashinyan during an anti-government rally in downtown Yerevan on September 2023, following Azerbaijani military operation. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Thursday that a decision by Armenia to join the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, would be "extremely hostile."

Russia has repeatedly warned Armenia against ratifying The Hague-based court's founding treaty, known as the Rome Statute. Its adherents are expected to make the arrest if Putin steps foot in their territory.

The Kremlin's latest warning came as the Armenian parliament gears up to vote on whether to ratify the Rome Statute next week.

"These kinds of decisions are extremely hostile in our view," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said it was "difficult to wrap our heads around the decision" taken by the ICC.

Tensions have been rising between Yerevan and Moscow over the role of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which announced its dissolution on Thursday following a lightning military operation by Baku.

In March, the ICC announced an arrest warrant for Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

