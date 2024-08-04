France urges its citizens to leave Iran immediately

PARIS: France urged its nationals living in Iran to "temporarily leave" if they could, warning Iranian airspace and airports could close as fears mount of a Middle East conflict.

"Due to the increased risk of military escalation and given the risk of Iranian airspace and airports being closed, it is recommended that those French residents living in Iran to leave the country temporarily," the foreign ministry said.

The warning came two days after France called on its citizens in Lebanon to the north of Israel, to leave the country "as soon as possible".

The killing of the political chief of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in a pre-dawn attack on Wednesday in Tehran blamed on Israel has deepened fears of a regional war.

Israel said it had killed a senior military commander of the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah movement in Beirut's southern suburbs.