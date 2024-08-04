Middle-East crisis: Iran vows revenge after Hamas Chief's killing by Israel

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Saturday accused the United States of supporting the attack which it blamed on Israel, state TV reported.
The televised statement, which reiterated a call for retaliation, said a rocket with a seven-kilogram (about 15-pound) warhead was used to target the residence of Hamas' political leader in the capital Tehran on Wednesday, adding it caused heavy devastation. It didn't share details of the residence's location.
Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
“The action was designed and carried out by the Zionist regime and supported by the U.S.,” said the Guard's statement. It added that “the warmongering and terrorist Zionist regime will receive harsh punishment in the suitable time, place, and capacity.”
Israel has not confirmed or denied its role in the killing of Haniyeh, but Israel earlier pledged to kill him and other Hamas leaders over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.
The assassination has sparked fears of a wider regional conflict and of a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran if Tehran retaliates.
In April, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, which said it intercepted 99%. The barrage came less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria killed two Iranian generals, and it marked the first time Iran had launched a direct military assault on Israel despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups including Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah.
Hezbollah says has launched 'dozens' of rockets at Israel
Hezbollah said Saturday it had launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at Israel, the latest in a series of attacks it says is in support of the Palestinian people.
The Iran-backed group said its latest attack, on Beit Hillel in northern Israel, was in response to Israel's attacks on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon which, it said, had injured civilians there.
US General visits Middle East amid rising tensions
The US Central Command’s General Michael Kurilla arrived in the Middle East on Saturday as Israel prepares itself for a possible attack by Iran, Axios reported.
While Kurilla’s trip was planned before the recent escalation in tensions, he is expected to use the trip to attempt to mobilize the same international and regional coalition that defended Israel on April 13, reported Bloomberg.
Biden hopes Iran would stand down amid rising tensions
US President Joe Biden expressed hope Iran would stand down despite its threat to avenge the assassination of Hamas’ leader in Tehran.
Asked by reporters whether Iran would stand down, Biden said, "I hope so. I don't know."
US increases military deployment in Middle East
The U.S. will move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region, the Pentagon said Friday, beefing up the American military presence to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies and safeguard U.S. troops.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has also ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the European and Middle East regions and is taking steps to send more land-based ballistic missile defense weapons there, the Pentagon said in a statement Friday evening.