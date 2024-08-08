'Victory closer': Ukraine residents welcome offensive on Russia's Kursk region

KYIV: As Ukraine's major assault on the Russian border region of Kursk entered its third day, residents in the capital, Kyiv, praised the offensive as "bringing victory closer."

The cross-border incursion appears to be Ukraine's most serious since Russia's invasion began in February 2022 and may involve up to 1,000 troops, according to Moscow's estimates.

"To be honest, I feel proud of our guys and happy," said Tetiana Krapyvka, a financier in the Ukrainian capital.

"I believe that it was a prepared operation and maybe personnel reserves were used, but it was prepared well," she added.

Ukraine has not officially taken responsibility for the operation, which began on Tuesday morning, but officials have blamed Moscow for inciting the attack.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "Russia brought the war to our land and should feel what it has done."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called it a "large-scale provocation" by Kyiv and Russia's top general vowed on Wednesday to crush the incursion.

"With these actions, Ukraine is strengthening its defence capabilities and its ability to defend itself," said Anastasia Volkova, a cultural manager in the Ukrainian capital

"This is a success of our military, including in the most difficult areas of the front line."

The independent US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Ukraine had made significant territorial gains in the first two days of the incursion.

The Russian defence ministry said its troops were "continuing to destroy" armed Ukrainian units and were using air strikes, rockets, and artillery fire to try to push them back.