Russian strike on Ukraine supermarket kills ten, wounds 35

KOSTYANTYNIVKA: A Russian strike on a supermarket in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kostyantynivka on Friday killed ten people and injured 35 , the local governor said. The town is about 13 kilometres from the nearest Russian war positions and faces almost daily strikes.

"Ten dead and 35 wounded. This is the latest information on the attack on Kostyantynivka... The search and rescue operation at the scene continues," Governor Vadim Filashkin said.

AFP journalists saw dozens of people fleeing as police officers warned of a potential second strike.

Plumes of black smoke rose from the building and police cordoned off nearby streets.

Filashkin said that Russian forces had shelled the town with cannon artillery.This is another targeted attack on a crowded place.

The strike comes one day after two civilians were killed in the same town, according to the governor's daily updates.