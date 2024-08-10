A fusion of real and fake narratives do the rounds on attack on minorities in Bangladesh

Days after a student-led uprising ousted Sheikh Hasina from power, the minority (read Hindus) people living in the Bangladesh were found to be making a beeline at the borders to cross over to India in the wake of alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Recently, while expressing concern over the security of minorities in the Muslim-majority Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pointed out that in multiple locations the minorities, their businesses and temples have come under attack. He said that India was monitoring the situation and was in regular touch with authorities in Dhaka.

There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh of whom about 9,000 are students. A bulk of the students have already returned to India in the month of July, the minister informed the Rajya Sabha.

Detailing about the evolving situation in the neighbouring country, Jaishankar also said: "It is our expectation that the host government will provide the required security protections to the Indian commissions in Bangladesh."

Amid reports of Muslim clerics and community leaders giving protection to temples, Jaishankar welcomed reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure minorities’ protection and well-being. But hastened to add, "will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored. Our border guarding forces have also been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation."

Against this backdrop, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a five-member panel to monitor situation in the India-Bangladesh borders.

'Rumours' about attacks on Hindus

In a message posted on platform X, Rumour Scanner, an independent fact-checking organisation in Bangladesh said that in the last four days it has identified at least 20 rumours spread by Indian accounts related to attack on minorities in Bangladesh.

The Indian fact-checker and co-founder of AltNews Mohammed Zubair has also been debunking fake reports and videos circulated by right-wingers in India.

What Human Rights Watch has to say

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), Soon after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and left the country, tens of thousands of Bangladeshis celebrated the end of her repressive rule. In some places, however, celebrations turned violent, with hundreds killed or injured as demonstrators sought reprisals against those perceived to have supported Hasina’s government.