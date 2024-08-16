Uzbekistan announces Parliamentary elections on October 27

NEW DELHI: Central Asian country, Uzbekistan, has announced its parliamentary elections will be held on October 27.

India was amongst the first countries to recognise the state sovereignty of Uzbekistan after it gained independence. The Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Uzbekistan was signed on March 18,1992.

The Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan has announced elections of the lower chamber of the Oliv Majlis. The term of the members of the Oliv Majlis and council of People’s deputies ends this year. Their last Parliamentary elections took place in December 2019.

“The elections this time will be done using a mixed electoral system combining majoritarian and proportional system. Voters will vote directly for 75 per cent of the candidates,” according to Uzbekistan officials.

Meanwhile, political parties have been asked to have 40 per cent of the candidates for deputy positions be women.

In recent years, there has been significant improvement in bilateral ties. PM Narendra Modi visited Tashkent in July 2015 and June 2016.

The reforms ushered in Uzbekistan by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Mirziyoyev’s visit to India in October 2018 and in January 2019. A Virtual Summit between PM and President Mirziyoyev was held in December 2020. Bilateral relations now encompass a wider canvas, including on political and strategic issues, defence and security, trade and investment, energy, agriculture, education and people-to-people ties.