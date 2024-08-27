Army says Israeli hostage rescued from Gaza

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said its forces rescued an Israeli hostage in southern Gaza on Tuesday after a "complex operation".

Kaid Alkadi, a 52-year-old Israeli Bedouin, was abducted by Palestinian militants during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the military said in a statement.

"Kaid AlKadi was rescued... in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip," the military said.

"He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks to a hospital."

Alkadi is a resident of Rahat, a predominantly Arab town, and on October 7 he was working as a guard at a warehouse in southern Israel when he was seized by militants.