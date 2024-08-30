Toddler locked up in lavatory onboard a Juneyao Airlines flight for crying non-stop

HONG KONG: Two airline passengers who locked a stranger’s crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces, CNN reported.

The incident went viral this week after one of the two women involved posted a video on Chinese social media, which showed them inside a locked lavatory with the wailing girl, who appeared to be about a year old, the report said.

“We won’t let you out unless you stop crying,” a woman sitting on the toilet told the toddler as she struggled out of the adult’s lap and reached for the door, according to the video posted on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

As the girl stopped crying, according to the CNN, the woman filming the video picked her up and told her: “If you make any noise again, we’ll come back (to the bathroom).”

The incident took place August 24 aboard a Juneyao Airlines flight from the southwestern city of Guiyang to Shanghai, the report said.

The toddler was flying with her grandparents and cried non-stop during the nearly three-hour flight, the airline said in a statement Monday. The two passengers took the child to the restroom to “educate her” with her grandmother’s consent, the statement added.

But a day later, as criticism mounted, the airline’s customer service department apologized for the incident and “oversight of the crew,” adding it condemned the two passengers’ behavior, according to the state-run Southern Metropolis Daily.