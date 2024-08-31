US Doctor warns against eating undercooked pork after sharing CT Scan of patient with parasitic infection

A US-based emergency medicine physician, Dr Sam Ghali, recently shared a chilling image of a CT scan on social media, revealing a patient's limbs riddled with cysts caused by a parasitic infection from eating undercooked pork. The infection, known as cysticercosis, is caused by ingesting larval cysts of the pork tapeworm, Taenia solium.

Dr Ghali explained that after consuming undercooked pork, these cysts can develop into mature tapeworms in the gastrointestinal tract, a condition called intestinal taeniasis. In severe cases, the larvae may travel to the brain, causing cysts in brain tissue and leading to serious neurological issues such as headaches, confusion, and seizures. The CT scan image shows small, rice grain-like particles scattered around the bones in the patient’s lower body, highlighting the severity of the infection.

Dr Ghali urged people to always wash their hands and avoid eating raw or undercooked pork to prevent such infections. He mentioned that treatment options include anti-parasitic therapy, steroids, anti-epileptics for neurocysticercosis, and sometimes surgical removal. His post, which has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), has garnered over six million views and thousands of comments from concerned users.