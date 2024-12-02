Georgian journalist's search for birth parents leads to discovery: Her father was a Facebook friend

Tamuna’s subsequent Facebook appeal led to a breakthrough. A woman responded, claiming that her aunt had concealed her pregnancy and given birth in Tbilisi. The woman agreed to a DNA test, which confirmed the relationship: Tamuna and this woman were cousins. Armed with this proof, Tamuna was able to convince her biological mother to acknowledge the truth and reveal her father's identity—Gurgen Khorava.

Incredibly, Tamuna’s biological father had been following her work as a journalist on social media and was already in her Facebook friend list for three years without realizing their connection. They soon arranged to meet in Zugdidi, a town in western Georgia, where Tamuna was welcomed by her father, now 72. The emotional reunion was a moment of mixed emotions, as both father and daughter embraced, their initial shock giving way to a recognition that went beyond words.

The emotional reunion continued as Gurgen introduced Tamuna to a large extended family, including half-siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles, all of whom remarked on the striking resemblance between Tamuna and her father.

Despite the joy of reuniting with her father, Tamuna still had one lingering question: Was she one of the many babies stolen from her mother at birth, as part of the baby trafficking scandal? The answer came in October, when Tamuna was invited to meet her birth mother again, this time in private, as part of a Polish documentary.

In a heartbreaking revelation, Tamuna learned that she had not been stolen; rather, her mother had secretly given her up for adoption. Overwhelmed by shame and not in a relationship with Tamuna's father, her mother had kept the pregnancy a secret for years. She had travelled to Tbilisi in September 1984, pretending to go for surgery, but in reality, she had given birth to Tamuna and arranged for her adoption.

Her mother, still ashamed of the past, asked Tamuna to lie and claim that she had been stolen, but Tamuna refused, feeling that such a lie would dishonour the victims of the trafficking scandal. After a final, painful confrontation, Tamuna’s relationship with her mother ended, leaving her with a deep sense of betrayal but also a newfound connection to her biological father and his family.

In the end, Tamuna’s search for the truth has revealed far more than just the names of her birth parents; it has uncovered the painful history of Georgia’s baby trafficking and the strength and resilience of those, like her, who have fought for their identities.