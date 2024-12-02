Georgian journalist's search for birth parents leads to discovery: Her father was a Facebook friend

In an emotional journey that has captivated many, Tamuna Museridze, a Georgian journalist, has reunited with her biological father after years of searching for answers about her origins according to a report in BBC. But her quest for the truth uncovered more than just family connections; it revealed a heartbreaking chapter in Georgia's history involving widespread baby trafficking.
Tamuna's search began in 2016 after the woman who raised her passed away. While clearing out her adoptive mother’s home, Tamuna found her birth certificate, but with an incorrect birth date. This discovery led her to suspect that she had been adopted. Determined to uncover the truth, she set up a Facebook group called Vedzeb (I’m Searching), hoping to locate her birth parents.
Her search revealed a chilling secret: for decades, many babies in Georgia were sold to families under the pretence that their biological mothers had lost them to death. The babies were trafficked, and their real stories erased.
It wasn’t until this past summer,she got a message from a rural Georgian informant, that she received a crucial clue—a potential lead on her biological mother. The informant pointed to a woman who had secretly given birth in September 1984, around the time Tamuna was born.
Tamuna’s subsequent Facebook appeal led to a breakthrough. A woman responded, claiming that her aunt had concealed her pregnancy and given birth in Tbilisi. The woman agreed to a DNA test, which confirmed the relationship: Tamuna and this woman were cousins. Armed with this proof, Tamuna was able to convince her biological mother to acknowledge the truth and reveal her father's identity—Gurgen Khorava.
Incredibly, Tamuna’s biological father had been following her work as a journalist on social media and was already in her Facebook friend list for three years without realizing their connection. They soon arranged to meet in Zugdidi, a town in western Georgia, where Tamuna was welcomed by her father, now 72. The emotional reunion was a moment of mixed emotions, as both father and daughter embraced, their initial shock giving way to a recognition that went beyond words.
The emotional reunion continued as Gurgen introduced Tamuna to a large extended family, including half-siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles, all of whom remarked on the striking resemblance between Tamuna and her father.
Despite the joy of reuniting with her father, Tamuna still had one lingering question: Was she one of the many babies stolen from her mother at birth, as part of the baby trafficking scandal? The answer came in October, when Tamuna was invited to meet her birth mother again, this time in private, as part of a Polish documentary.
In a heartbreaking revelation, Tamuna learned that she had not been stolen; rather, her mother had secretly given her up for adoption. Overwhelmed by shame and not in a relationship with Tamuna's father, her mother had kept the pregnancy a secret for years. She had travelled to Tbilisi in September 1984, pretending to go for surgery, but in reality, she had given birth to Tamuna and arranged for her adoption.
Her mother, still ashamed of the past, asked Tamuna to lie and claim that she had been stolen, but Tamuna refused, feeling that such a lie would dishonour the victims of the trafficking scandal. After a final, painful confrontation, Tamuna’s relationship with her mother ended, leaving her with a deep sense of betrayal but also a newfound connection to her biological father and his family.
In the end, Tamuna’s search for the truth has revealed far more than just the names of her birth parents; it has uncovered the painful history of Georgia’s baby trafficking and the strength and resilience of those, like her, who have fought for their identities.