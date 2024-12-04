Nepali-origin man in US charged with wife’s murder after Googling ‘How soon can one remarry after spouse dies’

Naresh Bhatt, a 37-year-old man from Manassas Park, Virginia in the United States was indicted on murder charges in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, in July 2024 , reported CNN.

Mamta, a 28-year-old nurse and mother, was last seen working at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center on July 27. Her husband initially reported her missing on August 5, stating that he last saw her on July 31. However, investigators found blood and other evidence at the couple's home that led them to believe she had been murdered.

Court records revealed that Naresh Bhatt had searched online for how long one should wait to remarry after a spouse's death prior to his wife’s disappearance. He was arrested on August 22 and was later denied bail. During the investigation, it was discovered that blood was found in various rooms of the house, including the bedroom and bathroom, suggesting that Mamta had been killed and dismembered. Additionally, Bhatt was seen on surveillance footage disposing of trash bags containing evidence in dumpsters.