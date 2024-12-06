Chinese fishing vessel under the control of alleged pirates off the coast of Somalia: EU naval force

A Chinese fishing vessel off the coast of Somalia has come under the control of alleged pirates, a European Union anti-piracy force operating in the area said Thursday, CNN has reported.

The ship, with up to 18 crew members, had been taken over by the suspected pirates, some of whom were armed with AK-47s and machine guns, the European Union Naval Force Operation Atalanta said in a statement.

It classified the incident as a robbery at sea and said none of the crew had been injured.

The EU's Operation Atalanta said in the statement that after receiving an alert by the Puntland maritime Police Force, it has been monitoring a Chinese fishing vessel off the North-east coast of Puntland, Somalia, allegedly hijacked. The fishing vessel has remained permanently within the territorial waters of Somalia, the statement said.

"Following the detection by EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, assets have been in the vicinity of the Chinese fishing vessel to increase situational awareness and gather information, confirming that the fishing vessel is under the control of the alleged pirates, some of whom are carrying AK-47 and machine guns. Regarding the crewmembers, there are up to 18 people. None has been injured. After investigation, the event has been classified as armed robbery at sea," the statement added.

The Operation Atalanta is in permanent contact with the appropriate Somali and Chinese authorities, as well as with the Delegation of the European Union to Somalia.

The latest incident comes amid a recent uptick in piracy in the area, which is close to key international shipping lanes through the Suez Canal and Red Sea, the CNN report said.