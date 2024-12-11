62 per cent increase in visa rejections for Dubai amid UAE’s strict rules: Atlys

NEW DELHI: Visa processing platform - Atlys - said that there has been a 62% increase in visa rejections for Dubai following the UAE’s introduction of stricter visa regulations. These rules, aimed at curbing fraudulent applications, have disproportionately impacted travellers from India, resulting in heightened scrutiny and a significant rise in rejection rates, added Atlys.

This change was driven by the rising influx of immigrants and laborers, leading to overcrowding in Dubai as many arrived in search of job opportunities. To address this, the Dubai government is taking steps to enhance the experience for high-spending travellers by reducing congestion at airports.

Additionally, they aim to crack down on individuals staying illegally in Dubai, ensuring a better balance and maintaining the city's appeal as a premium tourist destination.

Atlys said that it has marked delay in visa processing times, with applications now taking from 1.5 to 2.7 days longer to process compared to the pre-regulation period. This delay is due to the higher volume of applications requiring additional documentation and thorough verification by UAE authorities. Since the new rules were enforced, at least 5-6 out of every 100 applications are being rejected daily, compared to just 1-2% previously.

Of all applications received, 71% have been rejected due to incomplete or incorrect documentation. Common issues include failure to meet the new stability criteria, unclear passport photos, mismatched photos (not aligning with passport requirements), and missing proof of actual return flights or hotel bookings.

“The recent changes in visa policies, particularly for travel to destinations like Dubai, present an opportunity for travellers to adapt and evolve,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder & CEO of Atlys. “While these shifts may seem challenging, they also open the door for greater efficiency and preparedness in the travel process. By staying informed and ensuring proper documentation, Indian travelers can continue to explore global opportunities with confidence, he added.“

Following the introduction of the UAE’s visa restrictions, Atlys said that it has observed a 48% shift in travel patterns, with more travellers seeking alternative destinations in the Gulf region. Destinations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar have seen increased interest as travellers search for more accessible options due to the stricter visa rules for Dubai.

As part of the updated policy, travelers must upload verified documentation, including hotel bookings, flight tickets, and proof of financial stability. Applicants are also required to submit their last three months’ bank statements with a minimum balance of ₹50,000 this has to be shown only while entering the UAE. PAN card details are mandatory for those choosing to stay in hotels.