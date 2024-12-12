'25 broken bones, over 100 injuries...': Father, step-mum guilty of murdering British-Pakistani girl

The father and stepmother of a 10-year-old British-Pakistani girl on Wednesday were found guilty of her murder in a gruesome case of child abuse that shocked the UK and triggered an international manhunt.

Urfan Sharif, 42, and Beinash Batool, 30, were convicted of Sara Sharif's murder after she was found dead at her home last year, having suffered extensive injuries including broken bones, burns and bite marks.

Her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, was also found guilty of causing or allowing her death after a week of jury deliberations at London's Old Bailey criminal court. The three will be sentenced on Tuesday after the 10-week trial.

The "brutal abuse and unspeakable violence" inflicted on Sara had "shocked and horrified" people far and wide, said Craig Emmerson of Surrey police who led the investigation into her murder.

Sara was found dead in her bed in Woking, southwest of London, on August 10, 2023. The three convicted family members had fled to Pakistan the day before.

Her father left behind a handwritten note by her body saying he hadn't meant to kill her "but I lost it".

Her three relatives were arrested after returning to the UK a month later.

When cross-examined at the highly charged trial last month, Sharif, a taxi driver, admitted to killing his daughter, but maintained he had not meant to harm her. He had initially denied all charges and blamed Batool for Sara's death.

Sharif also admitted causing multiple fractures in the weeks before Sara's death, beating her with a cricket bat as she was bound with packaging tape, throttling her with his bare hands and breaking the hyoid bone in her neck.

Batool, who did not give evidence, had refused to provide dental imprints for the bite marks found on Sara, who was described as "bubbly" and "very smiley".

A post-mortem found the child had suffered at least 25 broken bones. She had suffered more than 100 injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, and had iron burns on her buttocks and boiling water burns on her feet, police said.

A cricket bat with Sara's blood on it and plastic bag hoods the size of her head were among the evidence found in a house-search.

- 'Distressing' -

On arriving in Islamabad after fleeing last year, Sharif phoned British police and told them he had beaten his daughter "too much".

Speaking outside the Old Bailey, Emmerson said the investigation had been "one of the most difficult and distressing cases that Surrey police has ever dealt with".