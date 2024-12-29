At least 62 killed as plane bursts into flames after veering off runway at Muan airport in South Korea

SEOUL: A plane carrying 181 people burst into flames after veering off a runway at Muan international airport in South Korea on Sunday, killing at least 62 people on board, The National Fire Agency confirmed.
"Sixty-two people are confirmed dead after a Jeju Air plane crashed on landing in South Korea," the country's fire agency confirmed.
"So far two rescued, 62 dead," the national fire agency said in a statement, adding that 25 of the victims were male, 37 female.
Video shared by the local MBC broadcaster showed the Jeju Air plane -- a Boeing 737-8AS according to Flight Radar -- landing at the Muan airport runway, with smoke streaming out from the engines before the entire aircraft is quickly engulfed in flames.
Rescue authorities were evacuating passengers from the rear section of the jet, Lee said.
One flight attendant and one passenger have been rescued so far, South Korea's fire agency said.
"Currently two have been rescued, one passenger and one flight attendant," the national fire agency said in a statement, adding that 32 fire trucks and scores of firefighters had been deployed to the crash site at Muan airport.
The crash is believed to have been caused by "contact with birds, resulting in malfunctioning landing gear" as the plane attempted to land at the airport in the country's southwest, Yonhap news agency reported.
A photo showed the tail section of the jet engulfed in flames on what appeared to be the side of the runway, with firefighters and emergency vehicles nearby.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for the mobilisation of all resources to save the passengers.
"All related agencies... must mobilise all available resources to save the personnel," he instructed officials in a statement.
Choi is convening an emergency meeting with cabinet members to discuss rescue operations and response, his office said.
It is the first fatal accident in the history of Jeju air, one of South Korea's largest low-cost carriers, which was set up in 2005.
On August 12, 2007, a Bombardier Q400 operated by Jeju Air carrying 74 passengers came off the runway due to strong winds at the southern Busan-Gimhae airport, resulting in a dozen injuries.
South Korea's aviation industry has a solid track record for safety, experts say.
Last year, a passenger opened an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight as it was preparing to land, with the aircraft landing safely but several people hospitalised.