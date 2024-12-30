After a thorough review and assessment of and fulfilment of regulatory requirements in compliance with the relevant national and international standards, the licence was issued, the PNRA press release stated.

C-5 is an advanced third-generation Pressurised Water Reactor of Chinese Hualong design, having active and passive safety features, including a double-shell containment and reactor-filtered venting system.

It has a lifespan of 60 years.

This is the third nuclear power plant in Pakistan with this design.

Two other plants, Karachi Nuclear Power Plants units 2 and 3, are already operating successfully and adding electricity to the national grid.

The C-5 has already been approved by the executive committee of the National Economic Council and it will be built at a cost of USD 3.7 billion.

Pakistan's installed nuclear energy capacity is about 3,530 MW, contributing about 27 per cent of the total electricity generation in the national grid.