Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack Raanana, Israel

RAANANA: A woman was killed and 17 people were injured in a suspected car ramming in central Israel Monday, medics said, as police arrested two Palestinians over the attack.

Police said the two suspects stole vehicles and ran over a number of people in different areas of Raanana, a city north of the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

AFP footage from one of the sites showed a white sedan with its front crumpled against a lamppost next to a bus stop.

Dozens of police and medics were on the scene at the cordoned-off street, and heavily armed security forces carried out searches nearby.

Medics from the Magen David Adom emergency service said 17 people were wounded, including two seriously while the rest suffering less serious injuries.

Meir hospital near Raanana confirmed that one woman had died.

"A wounded woman who arrived in a critical condition after having been hit by a vehicle has died of her injuries despite our efforts to save her," the hospital said in a statement.

Hospitals in the area said the wounded included nine children, one of whom was seriously hurt.