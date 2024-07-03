Indian-American attorney elected as alternate delegate to Republican Convention

WASHINGTON: Indian-American community leader and attorney Hardam Tripathi has been elected as an official alternate delegate for the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin later this month that would formally nominate former US president Donald Trump as the party's presidential candidate.

Trump, 78, is the presumptive Republican Party candidate for the presidential election and is pitched against 81-year-old incumbent President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party.

The Republican National Party (RNP) convention in Milwaukee from July 14 to 18 would formally nominate Trump as its nominee for the November 5 presidential elections.

A lifelong member of the Republican Party, Tripathi, said, "This will be my first time serving as a National Delegate at the RNC and it is a distinct honour to represent Florida's 15th Congressional District in a historic election that is forthcoming in these great United States of America."