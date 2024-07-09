UN says Kyiv Children's Hospital probably suffered Russian direct hit

GENEVA: The United Nations on Tuesday said there was a “high likelihood” that the children's hospital in Kyiv suffered “a direct hit” from a Russian missile.

Danielle Bell, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, called Monday's strike “one of the most egregious attacks that we've seen since the onset of the full-scale invasion” in February 2022.

She was speaking after Russia attacked cities across Ukraine on Monday with a missile barrage that killed more than three dozen people and ripped open the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, sparking international outcry.

Dozens of volunteers including hospital staff and rescue workers dug through debris from the hospital in a desperate search for survivors after the rare day-time bombardment, AFP journalists on the scene saw.

Russia has denied that it was responsible for the hospital strike, claiming the extensive missile damage in Kyiv was caused by Ukrainian air defence systems.

But Bell told reporters in Geneva that video footage “shows the weapon directly impacting the hospital".