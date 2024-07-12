Why is Congress filled with old people?

It’s not just presidential candidates who are old.

Based on my own data, nearly 20% of House and Senate members are 70 or older, compared with about 6% who are under 40.

Voters in North Dakota recently approved a ballot initiative that would place an upper age limit on candidates for Congress from that state. If it survives likely court challenges, the law would bar anyone 81 or older from serving in Congress from North Dakota. The motivation behind such a measure: to correct that major generational imbalance in Congress.

With a number of high-profile American politicians approaching or exceeding 80, including both parties’ presumed presidential nominees , it’s no wonder measures like North Dakota’s are getting attention.

But what exactly explains Congress’ advanced age? And what, if anything, could help even things out between the generations?