590 million people in South-East Asia Region require rehabilitation services, WHO urges to bridge gap

NEW DELHI: As an estimated 590 million people in the Southeast Asia Region require rehabilitation services, the WHO called on these countries to accelerate access to rehabilitative and assistive technology services, crucial for enhancing quality of life and community participation.

“Rehabilitation services encompass a wide range of essential support systems, from physical therapy for injury recovery to counselling for mental health and addiction recovery. These services are not merely about medical treatment; they are about restoring dignity, hope, and the ability to participate fully in society,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO Southeast Asia.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, she added, “The last 20 years’s trends depict that the need for rehabilitation is increasing in the Southeast Asia Region and will further elevate in the coming years, given the increasing prevalence of conditions associated with ageing and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).”

The WHO said approximately 590 million people in the region, including India, require rehabilitation services. The greatest needs are for conditions such as low back pain, vision loss, fractures, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Rehabilitation is a set of interventions designed to optimise functioning and reduce disability in individuals with health conditions in interaction with their environment.

Primary healthcare facilities often lack sufficient rehabilitation services, and benefit packages offer inadequate coverage. Additionally, there is a significant shortage of healthcare professionals in this field.