Dubai ruler's daughter tells her husband 'I divorce you' through Instagram

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler, Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has publicly declared divorce from her husband through Instagram.

“Dear Husband,” the Dubai princess began. “As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”



The announcement comes just after two months since the couple welcomed their first child.

The news has created a wild excitement on social media, The couple unfollowed each other on social media and deleted all photos of each other from their profiles.