EU tells Meta to address consumer fears over 'pay for privacy'

BRUSSELS: EU consumer authorities told Facebook owner Meta on Monday to take action to assuage European consumer groups' fears over its new "pay or consent" model or face further action.

Launched late last year, Meta's system means users have to pay to avoid data collection, or agree to share their private data with Facebook and Instagram to keep using the platforms for free.

European consumer groups including in France and Spain filed complaints to the network of consumer protection authorities (CPC) over the pay-for-privacy model.

Now national consumer protection authorities in Europe have sent a letter to Meta, warning the model's roll-out "could potentially be considered unfair and contrary".

There are concerns Meta misled or confused consumers with its language, different screens and other practices as it rolled out the new scheme.