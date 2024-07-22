Pakistan singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dismisses reports on his arrest in Dubai

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Monday denied his arrest from Dubai airport.
"I am Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, your Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. I came here to record songs. Everything is fine. I request you not to pay any attention to rumours. These reports are not true," he said.
"News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK," read the caption of the video.
Earlier it was reported that Rahat Ali Khan has been arrested in Dubai following a defamation complaint lodged by his former manager, Salman Ahmed.