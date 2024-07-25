Flooding and landslides in Taiwan from Typhoon Gaemi, caused 22 deaths in the Philippines

TAIPEI: Taiwan has seen flooding in low-lying areas, along with landslides and damage to homes and shops after Typhoon Gaemi made landfall on the island.

The storm swept up the western Pacific, leaving 22 people dead in the Philippines from flooding and landslides, and three in Taiwan, with more than 220 reported injured.

Offices and schools in Taiwan were closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday and people were urged to stay home and away from the coastline.

The island is regularly hit by typhoons and has boosted its warning systems, but its topography, high population density and high-tech economy make it difficult to avoid losses when such storms hit.

The capital, Taipei, was unusually quiet, with light rain falling and occasionally gusting winds.