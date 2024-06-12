Several Indians among 41 dead, dozens injured in Kuwait building fire

KUWAIT: At least 41 people were killed and dozens injured in a building fire in an area heavily populated with foreign workers in Kuwait, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

Several Indians were feared to be among those killed, according to reports emanating from the Gulf nation.

Forty-three people were injured, the health ministry said, after the blaze broke out in a residential building south of Kuwait City at dawn.

The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in the Mangaf area of Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The building reportedly had nearly 160 people living in it, who are workers of the same company. Many workers staying there were reportedly Indians.