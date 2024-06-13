Teen held in Australia as police investigate AI-generated nude images of 50 female students circulated online

A teenager has been arrested and released as police investigate AI-generated nude images using the faces of at least 50 female students from a Victorian high school that have circulated online, 9news.com.au reported.

The fake images use the schoolgirls' faces on AI-generated bodies.

Victoria Police is investigating the circulation of the images, which have been shared on social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat, the report said.

Officers are looking at whether the images were sent to a person in the Melton area via an app on June 7.﻿

According to CNN, the images were reportedly created using photos posted to social media of 50 female students of Bacchus Marsh Grammar, a co-educational school on the outskirts of Melbourne in Victoria.

Speaking to the ABC on Wednesday, CNN added, the mother of a 16-year-old female Bacchus Marsh Grammar student, whose image wasn’t used, said her daughter vomited when she saw the “mutilated” pictures online.

“I went and picked my daughter up from a sleepover and she was very upset, and she was throwing up and it was incredibly graphic,” the mother told ABC Radio Melbourne, giving only her first name, Emily.

The school said in a statement that it was offering counseling to the students and assisting police with their investigation.

“The wellbeing of Bacchus Marsh Grammar students and their families is of paramount importance to the school and is being addressed,” the statement said.

Social media companies, including X and Meta say all nonconsensual pornography is banned on their platforms, but explicit AI-generated images continue to quickly spread online, CNN noted.

High-profile victims of explicit doctored images include Taylor Swift and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.