Sheikh Hasina's official visit: India may offer Bangladesh fresh loans under new framework

India may offer Bangladesh fresh loans under a new framework. The issue will be discussed during the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official visit to India next week, The Daily Star reported quoting a top finance ministry official.

The implementation of the projects under the existing loan programme is proving difficult due to some strict loan conditions, hence a new framework.

Although, signing of any new loan agreement is unlikely during Hasina's visit, an announcement to this effect may come in a joint communique, the official added requesting anonymity citing diplomatic confidentiality.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hasina will have a one-on-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks on June 22 at the Hyderabad House, a state guest house, in New Delhi.