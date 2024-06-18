Indian worker dies in Maldives, second worksite accident since May

MALE: An Indian worker died after he collapsed during maintenance work on a major bridge in the Maldivian capital, police said on Tuesday. This is the second worksite accident in the country involving an Indian national since May.

The police only identified the deceased as an Indian national but did not disclose any further details.

According to the news portal sun.mv, the worker collapsed during the repair work he was carrying out on the Sinamalé Bridge on Monday night after he got dizzy. He was taken to a private hospital in Hulhumalé, but he was already dead when he was brought in, the police said, quoting hospital authorities.

The Sinamalé Bridge links Malé City to Hulhulé where the Velana International Airport is located and to suburban Hulhumalé and maintenance work on the bridge is being carried out by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), sun.mv reported.

Earlier on May 3, a 30-year-old Indian worker, injured during a dredging incident, died near this place. Police had stated that the Indian youth was injured while aboard a dredger at Hulhumalé lagoon but did not reveal any further information.

Local media reports said the incident was under further investigation by the police and highlighted the failure to adhere to proper safety standards.

According to the Indian embassy in the Maldives, the Indian expatriate community in the country has an approximate strength of 27,000. They have a strong presence in the health and education sector. There are Indian unskilled workers, most of whom are engaged in the construction sector.