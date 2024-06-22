An Indian-born billionaire Prakash Hinduja, 3 family members get prison in Switzerland for exploiting domestic workers

GENEVA: An Indian-born billionaire and three family members were sentenced to prison on Friday for exploiting domestic workers at their lakeside villa in Switzerland by seizing their passports, barring them from going out and making them work up to 18 hours a day.
A Swiss court dismissed more serious charges of human trafficking against 79-year-old tycoon Prakash Hinduja; his wife, Kamal; son Ajay and daughter-in-law Namrata on the grounds that the workers understood what they were getting into, at least in part.
The four received between four and 4 1/2 years in prison.
The workers were mostly illiterate Indians who were paid not in Swiss francs but in Indian rupees, deposited in banks back home that they couldn't access.
Lawyers representing the defendants said they would appeal.
Robert Assael, a lawyer for Kamal Hinduja, said he was "relieved" that the court threw out the trafficking charges but called the sentence excessive.
"The health of our clients is very poor, they are elderly people," he said, explaining why the family was not in court.
He said Hinduja's 75-year-old wife was in intensive care and the family was with her.
A fifth defendant - Najib Ziazi, the family's business manager - received an 18-month suspended sentence.
Last week, it emerged in court that the family had reached an undisclosed settlement with the plaintiffs.
Swiss authorities have seized diamonds, rubies, a platinum necklace and other jewelry and assets in anticipation that they could be used to pay for legal fees and possible penalties.
Along with three brothers, Prakash Hinduja leads an industrial conglomerate in sectors including information technology, media, power, real estate and health care.
Forbes magazine has put the Hinduja family's net worth at some $20 billion.
The family set up residence in Switzerland in the 1980s, and Hinduja was convicted in 2007 on similar charges.
A separate tax case brought by Swiss authorities is pending against Hinduja, who obtained Swiss citizenship in 2000.
In this case, the court said the four were guilty of exploiting the workers and providing unauthorised employment, giving meager if any health benefits and paying wages that were less than one-tenth the pay for such jobs in Switzerland.
Prosecutors said workers described a "climate of fear" instituted by Kamal Hinduja.
They were forced to work with little or no vacation time, and worked even later hours for receptions.
They slept in the basement, sometimes on a mattress on the floor.
Hindujas file appeal against Swiss court's jail term order
On Friday the Hindujas said they were "appalled" by a Swiss court's ruling of jail terms for some members in Geneva and that an appeal has been filed in a higher court challenging the verdict finding them guilty of exploiting vulnerable domestic workers.
In a statement issued on behalf of the family, lawyers from Switzerland stressed their clients -- Prakash and Kamal Hinduja, both in their 70s, and their son Ajay and his wife Namrata-- had been acquitted of all human trafficking charges.
They also dismissed media reporting that any members of the family faced detention after court reports from Geneva said the four were sentenced to between four and four-and-a-half years in prison.
"Our clients have been acquitted of all human trafficking charges. We are appalled and disappointed by the rest of the decision made in this court of first instance, and we have of course filed an appeal to the higher court thereby making this part of the judgement not effective," reads the statement signed by lawyers Yael Hayat and Robert Assael and Roman Jordan.
"Under Swiss law, the presumption of innocence is paramount till a final judgement by the highest adjudicating authority is enforced. Contrary to some media reports, there is no effective detention for any members of the family," they said.
The lawyers also pointed out that "it should also be recalled that the plaintiffs in this case had withdrawn their respective complaints after declaring to the court that they had never intended to be involved in such proceedings."
"The family has full faith in the judicial process and remains confident that the truth will prevail," they conclude.
The statement followed a hearing in the Swiss city of Geneva after prosecutors opened the case for alleged illegal activity including exploitation, human trafficking and violation of Switzerland's labour laws.
The family members were accused of seizing the workers' passports, barring them from leaving the villa and forcing them to work very long hours for a pittance in Switzerland, among other things.
Some workers allegedly spoke only Hindi and were paid their wages in rupees in banks back home that they could not access.
The family's legal team had countered the allegations and told the court the staff were treated respectfully and provided with accommodation.
According to The Sunday Times Rich List' released last month, the UK-based Hinduja family once again emerged as the country's richest with wealth estimated at around GBP 37.196 billion.
(With inputs from PTI)