Trump says he favors abortion ban after certain number of weeks

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said Sunday he favors a national abortion ban after a certain number of weeks, with exceptions -- but did not confirm how many weeks, leaving his stance on a top US election issue murky.

The former president said that he would "soon" issue a proposal on the number of weeks at which a ban should be implemented, as he spoke to "MediaBuzz" on Fox News days after becoming the presumptive Republican nominee for November's White House race.

Trump was asked about a New York Times article from February that said he had told advisers he liked the idea of a 16-week national abortion ban -- with exceptions for rape, incest or the mother's health -- but was hesitant to address it publicly lest he alienate socially conservative supporters.

He did not specify to Fox at what point in a pregnancy he believed abortions should be banned, saying that "in a number of weeks I'll be coming out with a recommendation."

"I think the recommendation will be accepted," Trump said, adding he was proud that his three Supreme Court nominations had shifted the court's balance rightward, allowing it in 2022 to end federally guaranteed abortion rights.