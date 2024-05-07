Porn star Stormy Daniels set to testify in Trump trial

'Highly conflicted'

This will be the first time that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will come face to face in the trial with the ex-president who has spent years insulting her, including while serving in the White House.

And their courtroom face-off comes exactly six months before election day, when Trump will try to defeat Democrat President Joe Biden for a shock return to power.

Trump, 77, will be constrained from attacking Daniels after Merchan on Monday found him in contempt of court for his repeated violations of a partial gag order.

The order is meant to prevent Trump from using his huge media presence to attack witnesses, members of the jury and court staff in a bid to influence the trial.

Merchan said that in addition a series of already imposed fines, Trump will face the threat of jail time for future violations.

In a post early Tuesday on his Truth Social app, which was then quickly deleted, Trump angrily complained that he had "just recently been told who the witness is today."

"This is unprecedented, no time for lawyers to prepare," he claimed, going on to describe the judge as "CROOKED & HIGHLY CONFLICTED."

He made no comment as he entered the courtroom Tuesday.

The trial is the first criminal prosecution in history of a US president and is one of four cases against him.

In addition to the New York case, Trump has been indicted in Washington and Georgia on charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election in which he lost to Biden.

He also faces charges of illegally storing top-secret documents taken from the White House at his home in Florida and refusing to return them.