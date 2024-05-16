Suspect in Slovak PM shooting 'lone wolf' upset with election outcome: Interior minister

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia's government said Thursday the suspect in the shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico the day before was a lone wolf upset after a Fico ally won last month's presidential election.
"This is a lone wolf whose actions were accelerated after the presidential election since he was dissatisfied with its outcome," Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told reporters.
Charged with attempt to murder
Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said the accused was charged with attempted murder.
"Slovak police are working with a single version of the attack and the suspect is charged with attempted murder with premeditation," Sutaj Estok told reporters, adding that the attack was "politically motivated".
Fico has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia and beyond, but his return to power last year on a pro-Russian, anti-American message led to even greater worries among fellow European Union members that he would lead his country further from the Western mainstream.
Kicking off his fourth term as prime minister, his government halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, and critics worry that he will lead Slovakia—a nation of 5.4 million that belongs to NATO—to abandon its pro-Western course and follow in the footsteps of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico's policies.