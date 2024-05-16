Suspect in Slovak PM shooting 'lone wolf' upset with election outcome: Interior minister

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia's government said Thursday the suspect in the shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico the day before was a lone wolf upset after a Fico ally won last month's presidential election.

"This is a lone wolf whose actions were accelerated after the presidential election since he was dissatisfied with its outcome," Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told reporters.

Charged with attempt to murder

Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said the accused was charged with attempted murder.

"Slovak police are working with a single version of the attack and the suspect is charged with attempted murder with premeditation," Sutaj Estok told reporters, adding that the attack was "politically motivated".