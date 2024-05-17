Israel army reports 'perhaps the fiercest' fighting in Gaza's Jabalia since October

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army told AFP on Friday that renewed fighting in Gaza's northern town of Jabalia was "perhaps the fiercest" in over seven months of war.

The army had said in early January that it had "completed the dismantling of Hamas's military framework in the northern Gaza Strip" and vowed to focus its war efforts on central and southern areas of the Palestinian territory.

But intense fighting resumed less than a week ago in Jabalia, the second-most populous town in northern Gaza.

"Hamas was in complete control here in Jabalia until we arrived a few days ago," the Israeli army told AFP on Friday, four months after its spokesman Daniel Hagari claimed that militants were operating in the area only sporadically and "without commanders".

The current fighting in Jabalia is "perhaps the fiercest we have encountered" in this area since the start of the offensive in the Gaza Strip, the army said, adding that it was now operating in the town's refugee camp.

Before the war, Jabalia was home to the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, with more than 100,000 people packed into 1.4 square kilometres (0.5 square miles), according to the UN.