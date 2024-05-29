What's at stake in the European Parliament election next month

BRUSSELS: Around 400 million European Union citizens go to the polls next month to elect members of the European Parliament, or MEPs, in one of the biggest global democratic events.

Far-right parties are seeking to gain more power amid a rise in the cost of living and farmers' discontent, while the wars in Gaza and Ukraine are on the minds of voters.

One of the biggest questions is whether European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will remain in charge as the most visible face of the EU.

Here is a look at the upcoming election and the biggest issues at stake:

WHEN IS THE VOTE?

EU elections are held every five years across the 27-member bloc. This year marks the 10th parliamentary election since the first polls in 1979, and the first after Brexit.

The vote takes place from June 6-9. First results can only be revealed on the evening of June 9, once polling stations have closed in all member states.

HOW VOTING WORKS?

The elections start on a Thursday in the Netherlands and finish on a Sunday, when most countries hold their election. The voting is done by direct universal suffrage in a single ballot.

The number of members elected in each country depends on the size of the population. It ranges from six for Malta, Luxembourg and Cyprus to 96 for Germany. In 2019, Europeans elected 751 lawmakers. Following the United Kingdom's departure from the EU in 2020, the number of MEPs fell to 705. Some of the 73 seats previously held by British MEPs had been redistributed to other member states.

After the election, the European Parliament will have 15 additional members, bringing the total to 720. Twelve countries will get extra MEPs.

Elections are contested by national political parties, but once they are elected, most of the lawmakers then join transnational political groups.

WHO IS VOTING?

People under 18 are allowed to vote in some countries. In Belgium, a law adopted in 2022 lowered the minimum voting age to 16. Germany, Malta and Austria are also permitting 16-year-olds to vote. In Greece, the youngest voting age is 17. In all other member states, it's 18.

A minimum age is also required to stand for election — from 18 in most countries to 25 in Italy and Greece.