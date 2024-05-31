Spain seizes 11 tonnes of counterfeit football jerseys ahead of Champions League final

MADRID: Spanish police have seized over 11 tonnes of knock-off football team shirts in a crackdown on counterfeiting ahead of this weekend's Champions League final and the upcoming Euro 2024, they said Friday.

Officers found the jerseys of different Spanish football clubs and European national teams, along with counterfeit luxury watches, leather goods and electronic equipment, during searches of 15 heavy-duty trucks, police said in a statement.

"The counterfeits were destined for various organisations based in Spain, which intended to distribute them through street sales, social networks and websites," the statement said.

Police said they seized over 46,000 counterfeit items -- including over 36,500 jerseys -- with a street value of more than six million euros ($6.5 million).