Pro- Khalistani mob attacks devotees at Hindu temple in Brampton, PM Trudeau condemns attack

The Hindu Mahasabha Temple in Brampton, Canada, was attacked on Sunday amidst rising tensions between India and Canada.
In a video that has gone viral, Khalistani supporters were seen assaulting devotees and trespassing on the temple premises.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre have both condemned this vile act of violence.
"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident.," PM Trudeau said.
Adding to the outcry, Canadian MP Kevin Vuong voiced his concerns, warning that Canada is becoming a safe haven for radicals. He further emphasised that the country's leadership had failed to safeguard the Hindu community.
"Completely unacceptable to witness violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu temple in Brampton," said Poilievre.
"All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos.," he added.
Meanwhile, a former Liberal MP Ujjal Dosanjh clarified that the majority of Sikhs do not support Khalistan.
"A silent majority of Sikhs want nothing to do with Khalistan. They simply do not speak out because they fear violence and violent repercussions," shared Dosanjh, a 78-year-old Sikh living in Vancouver, British Colombia.
Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya condemns attack
Harpreet Bajwa
Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya condemned the attack on Hindu temple in Brampton. He raised concerns over the frequent attacks on Hindus in Canada.
Chandra Arya tagging a video wrote on social media platform X,"A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today.
The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada
I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies.
No wonder that under the 'freedom of expression' Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and asserts their rights and hold politicians accountable.’’ he said.