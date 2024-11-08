Amsterdam police say five hospitalised, 62 detained after attacks on Israeli football fans

AMSTERDAM: Amsterdam police said Friday that five people were hospitalized and 62 arrested after authorities said antisemitic rioters attacked Israeli supporters following a soccer match.

The police said in a post on X that they have started a major investigation into multiple violent incidents. The post did not provide further details about those injured or detained in Thursday night's violence.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Dutch capital's municipality, police and prosecution office said that the night following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv "was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters."

The violence was condemned by the leaders of both the Netherlands and Israel as antisemitic. Israel announced it was sending planes to the Dutch capital to fly fans home.

It was not immediately clear when and where violence erupted after the match.

"In several places in the city, supporters were attacked. The police had to intervene several times, protect Israeli supporters and escort them to hotels. Despite the massive police presence in the city, Israeli supporters have been injured," the Amsterdam statement said.