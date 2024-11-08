India’s economy growing exponentially, should be in list of superpowers: Putin

NEW DELHI: India deserves to be included in the list of global superpowers, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"India should undoubtedly be added to the list of superpowers, with its billion-and-a-half population, the fastest growth among all economies in the world, ancient culture and very good prospects for further growth," he said while addressing the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday.

Putin also called India a great country and said bilateral relations were developing in all directions.

“President Putin has been extremely positive on India over the past few years and he has been consistently talking about two great powers, India and China, particularly as economic powerhouses. It’s in the same strain that he makes references to PM Modi. He has also been appreciative of India’s independent foreign policy,” former Ambassador to Russia PS Raghavan told The New Indian Express.