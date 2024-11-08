India’s economy growing exponentially, should be in list of superpowers: Putin

NEW DELHI: India deserves to be included in the list of global superpowers, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"India should undoubtedly be added to the list of superpowers, with its billion-and-a-half population, the fastest growth among all economies in the world, ancient culture and very good prospects for further growth," he said while addressing the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday.
Putin also called India a great country and said bilateral relations were developing in all directions.
“President Putin has been extremely positive on India over the past few years and he has been consistently talking about two great powers, India and China, particularly as economic powerhouses. It’s in the same strain that he makes references to PM Modi. He has also been appreciative of India’s independent foreign policy,” former Ambassador to Russia PS Raghavan told The New Indian Express.
Meanwhile, President Putin also said that the volume of cooperation between Russia and India was increasing manifold.
Talking about the defence cooperation between the two nations, Putin said, “Look at how many types of Russian military equipment are in service with the Indian armed forces. There is a great degree of trust in this relationship. We don't just sell our weapons to India, we design them jointly."
President Putin referred to the BrahMos cruise missile and said it was made for use in air, sea and land which has enhanced India’s security.
“These projects demonstrate a high level of mutual trust and cooperation. So this is what we will keep doing in the near term, and, I hope, will continue to do in the more distant future," he said.