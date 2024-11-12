35 killed, many injured as driver hits crowd at sports center in south China

BANGKOK: A driver killed 35 people and severely injured another 43 when he deliberately rammed his car into people exercising at a sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, police said Tuesday.

Police had detained a 62-year-old man at the sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai following the ramming late Monday, on the eve of the country’s premier aviation exhibition by the People’s Liberation Army that's hosted annually in the city.

Police identified the man only by his family name of Fan, consistent with the practice by Chinese authorities.

Fan was discovered in the car with a knife, with wounds to his neck thought to be self-harm injuries, according to the statement. He is unconscious and receiving medical care.

He was dissatisfied with the split of financial assets in his divorce, according to a preliminary investigation, police said.

For almost 24 hours after the crime took place, it was unclear what the death or injury toll was. One of the four hospitals that took in people for treatment said it had more than 20 injured, state media reported Monday. AP reporters call to the hospitals in the city were unanswered, or directed towards other hospitals.