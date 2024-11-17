Voting begins in Senegal parliamentary election

DAKAR: Voting began on Sunday in Senegal's snap parliamentary polls, an AFP journalist saw, with the country's new leaders aiming for a clear majority to see through their ambitious reform agenda.

Dozens waited in the early morning light to cast their votes at a polling station in the capital Dakar.

"I hope that (the ruling party) Pastef will win the elections to gain a majority so that they can better carry out their mandate," said 56-year-old Pascal Goudiaby, adding that unemployment was a key issue.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye secured victory in March elections pledging economic transformation, social justice and a fight against corruption -– raising hopes among a largely youthful population facing high inflation and widespread unemployment.

But the first few months in power for Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko were hampered by an opposition-led parliament.

Faye dissolved the chamber in September and called snap elections as soon as the constitution allowed him to do so.

The roughly 7.3 million registered voters will elect 165 MPs for five-year terms.

Analysts say Senegalese voters have historically confirmed their presidential choice during parliamentary elections, and the ruling Pastef party is the favourite to win.

Despite the sometimes heated rhetoric, violence was sporadic in the run up to the vote.

Polling stations close at 6:00 pm (1800 GMT).

Reliable projections of the new parliament could be available from Monday morning.