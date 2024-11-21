Sri Lanka's new parliament convened, speaker and others elected

COLOMBO: The new parliament of Sri Lanka was convened on Thursday for the first session after the ruling NPP's historic electoral landslide victory a week ago.

At the start of the new session of the 10th parliament since 1978, the National People's Power's (NPP) Ashoka Ranwala was elected as the house speaker while Rizwie Salih was elected deputy speaker.

Himali Weerasekera, a female member, was elected the deputy chairman of the committee.

The significant feature of the appointment was that all three elected to the high offices are first-time members of parliament, which is an unprecedented occurrence in Sri Lanka's parliamentary history.

Speaker Ranwala, a chemical engineer, represents the NPP elevation to the highest office through decades of public agitations. He was a trade union leader in the state fuel entity, CPC, an organisation often hit by leftist trade union activism.